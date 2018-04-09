Former Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan described two Garda whistleblowers as "fucking headbangers" and said that one of them "fiddles with kids", the Disclosures Tribunal has heard.

Callinan 'said Garda whistleblowers were headbangers and one fiddles with kids', TD claims

Fianna Fáil TD John McGuinness alleged Mr Callinan made the “headbangers” comment about former garda John Wilson and Sgt Maurice McCabe after a meeting of the Dáil Public Accounts Committee on January 23, 2014.

He said he believed the second remark was a reference to Sgt McCabe, about whom false allegations had been circulating in Leinster House. The tribunal has heard Mr Callinan denies the TD’s account of events.

Mr McGuinness was chairman of the committee and went to shake hands with Mr Callinan following what had been a lengthy meeting where the issue of the abuse of the fixed charge penalty notice system was to the fore. During that meeting Mr Callinan made his now infamous “disgusting” remark in relation to the activities of the two whistleblowers.

The TD said that as he arrived over to Mr Callinan, the then commissioner was in a loose group of people and was in the middle of a story. He recalled Mr Callinan’s successor Noirín O’Sullivan and former Garda press officer Supt Dave Taylor were there, but there could have been others. The story related to an incident on Grafton Street in Dublin involving horses, which Mr Wilson had responded to when he was a garda.

The tribunal heard how in a statement, Mr McGuinness alleged Mr Callinan said Mr Wilson “pulled the k*****r off the horse”. “He confiscated the horse, mounted the horse and rode it back to the barracks where he tied it to the railings. And the other fella fiddles with kids. And that is the type of fucking headbangers I’m dealing with,” Mr Callinan is alleged to have said.

Mr McGuinness agreed with Pat Marrinan, Senior Counsel for the Tribunal, that he had felt “outraged” by the remarks.

He said he didn’t partake in the conversation and “just moved on”.

Asked if he believed the remarks were intended for his ears, Mr McGuinness said: “It was obvious to me it was being told to me”. He added: “I believe the telling of the event and the circumstances around the event was recounted for my benefit.”

Online Editors