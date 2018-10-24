Cage fighter drops car crash injury claim after insurer produces video

A cage fighter who claims he "sustained severe personal injury" from a car accident withdrew from his €60,000 damages fight in the Circuit Civil Court.

The MMA fighter also walked away almost cashless from another case.

David Roche, who shares the services of Conor McGregor's trainer, had claimed he was injured when his stationary car was hit in a car park in 2015.

Insurer Axa had prepared video material of a martial arts fight between Roche and another fighter which had taken place in March this year.

This occurred just over three years after the accidents in which Roche claimed he had been injured.

His solicitor David Walley did not respond when asked why the case was withdrawn, and specifically if it was withdrawn because the video of the March cage fight was to be played in court.

Roche, of Mountjoy Square, Dublin, had claimed he was in his parked car in Blanchardstown Shopping Centre in Dublin in January 2015 when he was hit by a female driver in another car which caused him "severe injury, loss, damage and expense".

The defendant, Ms Uduak Madudu, was insured by Axa. Her counsel John Martin told the court the defendant was consenting to Roche withdrawing his €60,000 damages claim against her.

Lawyer Orlene Cox said the defence of Axa's client was based on an alleged improbability of Roche's injuries while alighting from a parked car having been as serious as he was alleging.

In a separate case, involving AIG Insurance and driver Darren Doyle, lawyers told the court the defendant was consenting to Roche's claim against the client being struck out.

His summons claims that the 2014 accident affected his balance, his ability to lift and bend, his ability to squat and climb stairs. "Dr K Ekky opined that the plaintiff was suffering from ongoing neck pain and lower back pain since the first accident when the second accident occurred. He opined that the plaintiff may take a long time to recover," the civil bill states.

It was learned afterwards the AIG claim had been settled for a minimal amount which included a contribution towards Roche's legal costs.

Neither defendant sought in court, or obtained orders for, legal costs against Roche.

In both his rear-ending claims, the first having happened on Kimmage Road, Terenure, in November 2014, Roche had claimed he suffered a similarity of injuries to his neck and body.

Colm Featherstone, on behalf of Axa, said the insurer welcomed the result.

He said it fully vindicated the stance taken by the company's special investigation unit in probing such claims.

Irish Independent