Cable ties and bone fragments recovered from pit where body found - 'love rival' murder trial hears

The murder trial of a Tipperary man accused of killing a DJ love rival has heard that cable ties and bone fragments were recovered from a pit where the deceased's body was discovered.

The murder trial of a Tipperary man accused of killing a DJ love rival has heard that cable ties and bone fragments were recovered from a pit where the deceased's body was discovered.

Patrick Quirke (50) of Breanshamore, Co Tipperary has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Bobby Ryan (52) on a date unknown between June 3, 2011 and April 13, 2013.

It is the prosecution's case that Mr Quirke murdered his love rival DJ Bobby Ryan (52) - known as Mr Moonlight- before his remains were recovered from a run-off tank at farmland in Fawnagowan, Co Tipperary.

The deceased was last seen leaving the home of Mary Lowry, whom he was in a relationship with, on the morning of June 3, 2011.

The accused had previously been in a relationship with Mrs Lowry- the widow of his best friend- but became unhappy when their relationship ended and she had begun a new relationship with Bobby Ryan.

This morning, a number of gardai gave evidence of images taken of the scene and the jury were also shown photographs of a pit where the remains of Mr Ryan were found on April 13, 2013.

Defence counsel for Mr Quirke said that the pit was in fact a run-off tank and has "nothing to do with slurry whatsoever".

Witness John Kavanagh continued giving evidence before the Central Criminal Court this morning of pictures he had taken of the scene on the day Bobby Ryan's remains were discovered.

The jury was shown images of the pit, farmhouse, and home on the property.

Mr Kavanagh agreed, when it was put to him, that one image shows a digger taking off a slab covering the right hand side of the pit.

"Two sides on the left hand side could be manipulated by a human and the slab on the right hand side needed mechanical intervention," defence counsel said.

Det Sgt Larry Stapleton, a crime scene investigator with An Garda Siochana, also gave evidence that he took still photos of the scene, which included the tank and the area surrounding the property.

Det Sgt Stapleton gave evidence of erecting a blue screen at the scene on April 30, 2013 and that on the following day he returned to receive a number of items from a garda colleague.

These included bone fragments and nails, recovered from the milking parlour overflow pit, which were then sealed in an evidence bag and passed to the exhibits officer.

Det Sgt Stapleton said he returned the following day on May 2, and that other material including a woman's hair clip, springs and cable ties were recovered.

These items were then shown to the jury.

Before lunch Justice Eileen Creedon informed the jury that the photographic evidence was finished for the day, and that they will travel to the farmyard in Fawnagowan, Co Tipperary, tomorrow morning.

Opening the case for the prosecution yesterday, Michael Bowman said that Mr Quirke was allegedly unhappy because his relationship with the farm owner Mary Lowry had ended and she had begun a relationship with Bobby Ryan.

On April 13, Mr Quirke said he was trying to get water from a slurry tank when he came across Mr Ryan's naked, dead body buried in what Mr Bowman described as a "concrete sarcophagus" inside the tank.

His clothes, car keys, phone and other belongings have never been found.

A post-mortem showed he had suffered blunt force trauma and sustained fractures to his skull, ribs and one leg.

Online Editors