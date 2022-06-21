Justice David Barniville is set to be the next president of the High Court after the Government agreed to nominate him for appointment by the President Michael D Higgins.

The nomination was signed off at Tuesday's Cabinet meeting in Dublin Castle.

Justice Barniville is currently a judge of the Court of Appeal and previously served in the High Court where he was appointed in 2017 before being moved to the Court of Appeal last year.

He is a former barrister who also served as chair of the Bar Council.

He will replace the outgoing president Mary Irvine who intends to retire next month. Justice Irvine took up the role in June 2020 and was the first woman to be appointed to the position.

The role of the president of the High Court is one of three of the most senior judicial roles in the State, alongside the Supreme court chief justice and president of the Court of Appeal

It comes with a salary of over €221,000 per year.