THE Criminal Assets Bureau is to serve proceedings on Daniel Kinahan at addresses in the USA and Dubai, in a bid by CAB to seize a luxury mansion in west Dublin.

The High Court today granted an order allowing the bureau to serve papers on the mob boss by registered post after hearing gardai believed it would be difficult to do so personally.

The bureau needs to serve the mob boss in order to sell off a luxury Dublin mansion which it alleges is owned and controlled by him.

His associate, Thomas 'Bomber' Kavanagh, was served last month at Belmarsh high-security prison in London, where he has been moved to for "security reasons".

It is the bureau's case that both men took control of the property – 10 Coldwater Lakes, in Saggart, Dublin – after businessman Jim Mansfield Jnr failed to invest €4.5 million for them.

Today, Shelley Horan BL, for CAB, said she was applying to serve proceedings on Kinahan at two addresses the bureau believed he had access to or control of.

The first address in the USA was published on April 11 in a press release on the official website of the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), designating the Kinahan Organised Crime Group, including its Irish leaders Christopher Vincent Kinahan Senior, Daniel Joseph Kinahan, Christopher Vincent Kinahan Junior, and three associated businesses.

The second address was also on the sanctions list and was the address of a business management consulting company designated for being owned or controlled by, directly or indirectly, Daniel Kinahan. Daniel Kinahan runs the company through various individuals and is involved in its financial and business management, Ms Horan said, quoting OFAC.

Detective Garda Declan Fitzgerald said in an affidavit that the likelihood of effecting personal service on Daniel Kinihan was “very low” and addresses in Dubai were often in gated communities with manned security desks, Ms Horan continued.

Consequently, CAB sought to serve proceedings by registered post.

Kinihan was a citizen of Ireland and the other respondents were also citizens and had already been served, she said.

Mr Justice Michael MacGrath made the orders sought, with 35 days for Kinihan to enter an appearance to the proceedings; to indicate if he intends to defend it.

The case was adjourned to June 21.

Previously, the court heard Thomas Kavanagh had been served with a summons in Belmarsh where he is serving a 21-year sentence for drug-trafficking.

A CAB officer went to the prison and informed Kavanagh of the freezing order granted over 10 Coldwater Lakes and €5,000 cash found in an envelope with “KAV” written on it.

The court heard he replied: "I don't want to talk to you, go away."

Evidence was given previously that in 2009, Jim Mansfield Jnr was handed two suitcases, containing a total of €4.5m, as part of the investments by the Kinahan cartel.

However, the Mansfield fortune "deteriorated" following the financial crash before going into receivership and the relationship "soured".

Ms Horan said Kinahan and Kavanagh were then given the property and cash payments instead.

One cash sum of €5,000 was found in an envelope marked “KAV” in the basement of Tassagart House in Saggart, where Mansfield Jnr resided, during a search on January 29, 2015.

Nobody claimed ownership over the funds.

There were also separate sums of €24,150 and €20,500 recovered at different properties, understood to be attempts to repay the Kinahan and Kavanagh organised crime groups.

The barrister also said it was believed 10 Coldwater Lakes was occupied and in the control of Daniel Kinahan from 2014.

The court heard the house was of historical interest to the Mansfield family but the property is controlled by the Kinahan cartel.

The Mansfield family had disavowed any interest in the cash, with the bureau now continuing its case against Kinahan and Kavanagh in relation to the mansion.