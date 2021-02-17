| 6.6°C Dublin

CAB seize three homes from Chinese growhouse gang that made millions

Robin Schiller

The Criminal Assets Bureau has seized three homes linked to a Chinese crime group who made millions by operating cannabis growhouses across the country.

One drug operation alone made nearly €2m over a 40-month period, with the gang managing growhouses in both Ireland and the UK.

The High Court this week ruled that four assets linked to the gang, worth around €500,000, were acquired in connection with the proceeds of crime.

