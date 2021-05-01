Butcher had stolen iPhone in nightclub

AN apprentice butcher was caught with a stolen phone at a nightclub when the owner dialled it in front of gardaí and it rang in his pocket.

Daniel Lynch (22) claimed a woman had given him the phone and he did not accept responsibility for it, Dublin District Court heard.

However, he pleaded guilty to possession of stolen property as he “just wanted to deal with” the case.

Fining him €300, Judge Michael Walsh said: “It just doesn’t add up.”

On September 12, 2019, gardaí were called to the George nightclub in the city centre, where the victim said her iPhone was missing.

She rang her number and it sounded in the pocket of the accused, who was standing

next to her.

Lynch, of Shangan Drive, Ballymun, maintained he was with a young woman who gave him her phone, his solicitor Daniel Cahalane said.

He asked the judge not to convict Lynch as he intended to travel.

The judge said he did not see how he could leave him without a conviction. He fined Lynch and set recognisances in the event of an appeal.

A related charge for possession of €30 worth of cocaine was dismissed.

Herald