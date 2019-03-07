A High Court judge has remanded a businesswoman in custody overnight arising out of her failure to comply with an order not to interfere with the receivership of several properties owned by her and her husband.

Businesswoman remanded in custody after interfering with receivership of several properties

Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds said Wendy Whitty, of Kilbrainey, Gusserane, New Ross, Co Wexford, needed to get legal advice so she can understand the seriousness of her situation.

On Wednesday, the judge made an order committing her prison for failure to comply with orders not to interfere with the receivership of several investment properties she and her husband Mr Scot Dyer own in Wexford and in Cork.

The judge made the orders after being told Ms Whitty had not complied with undertakings previously given to the court not to interfere with AIB-appointed receiver Siobhan O'Dwyer.

Ms O'Dwyer was appointed to take control eight properties which were the subject of outstanding AIB loans.

The interference by the couple allegedly involve threats to evict tenants of the properties who co-operated with the receiver.

The committal to prison order was not executed, and on Thursday Ms Whitty attended court seeking to have the order set aside, and to purge her contempt.

Ms Justice Reynolds said Mr Whitty had previously given an undertaking not to interfere.

The Judge said Ms Whitty had claimed the undertaking was given under duress and that "duress voids all contracts."

Ms Whitty "had laughed in the face of the court", the judge said.

Ms Whitty, who was not represented by a solicitor or barrister, needed to get the advice of a lawyer, she said.

However, the Judge said, she had previously told Ms Whitty to get legal advice and she had failed to do.

As a result, she was remanding Ms Whitty in prison overnight and would revisit the situation on Friday.

The properties involved are at Sunset Avenue, Riverchapel, Co Wexford, Beales Hill, and Nelson's Terrace, Lower Glanmire Road Cork, Wrixons Lane, St Mary's Road Cork and Myrtlehill Terrace, Glanmire, Cork.

The couple failed to satisfy a demand from AIB to repay €747,000 on outstanding mortgages and in 2015 the receiver was appointed.

The couple have at all times disputed the validity of the receiver's appointment.

Online Editors