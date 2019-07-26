Businessman's mind was 'taken over by drugs' when he was found with 23 deals of crack cocaine, court hears

A BUSINESSMAN’S mind had been “taken over by drugs” when he was found in possession of 23 deals of crack cocaine, a court has heard.

Christopher Dwyer (42) had been struggling with an addiction when he “slipped” and found himself on a drug-dealing charge.

Dwyer, of Shanliss Way, Santry, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs with intent to sell or supply.

Judge Carol Anne Coolican referred his case to the Drug Treatment Court.

Dublin District Court heard gardai searched a premises in Ballymun under warrant last March 26.

The accused was in the premises and refused a search there, so he was arrested and taken to Ballymun Garda Station.

There, Dwyer was found in possession of 23 deals of crack cocaine with a combined weight of 6g and a street value of €280, the court heard.

Dwyer’s only previous convictions were for motoring offences.

Dwyer had been suffering from drug addiction for a number of years, and the offence before the court came about as a result of a “slip”, his lawyer said.

“The drugs took over his mind at the start of the year,” he added.

The accused was now seeing a doctor and hoped to get over his drug abuse.

Dwyer had his own business, but because of his drug use his father had taken over the running of it to keep it afloat until Dwyer “gets back on track”.

His father wrote a letter that was submitted to the court.

The accused had an interest-only mortgage to help make repayments on the family home.

He was in a stable relationship and had a teenage daughter.

The judge heard he was willing to engage with the Drug Treatment Court.

