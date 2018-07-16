Businessman who burned down own premises and made a €200k insurance claim given 10 year suspended sentence

A BUSINESSMAN who burned down his own premises and made a €200,000 damages claim having increased his insurance cover by 700pc just months earlier received a 10 year suspended prison sentence.

David Healy (47) was warned by Judge Gerard O'Brien at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that his actions were "reprehensible" and involved "wanton recklessness."

"His motivation was for monetary gain....(there was) an elaborate web of deceit created by Mr Healy," he warned.

Judge O'Brien said it was "most fortunate" that no member of the emergency services was injured in battling the blaze that Healy had started purely for monetary gain.

There were also a number of youngsters on the street outside the city industrial premises and Judge O'Brien said it was fortunate that none of them were hurt either.

Healy used six barrels filled with vegetable oil and shredded paper to start the fire at the Munster Air Compressors premises off Dublin Hill on December 16 2014.

On June 11 that year, he had increased the insurance cover on the property from €50,000 to €350,000.

Shortly after the fire, he commenced a claim for compensation against his insurers.

However, the senior Cork Fire Brigade officer who attended the scene was very suspicious of the cause of the fire and made his concerns known to Gardaí.

Fire fighters noted a strong smell of burning oil in the premises - and found multiple different areas where the fire started.

Following an investigation, a prosecution was commenced against the businessman who is a director of a number of companies.

One fire expert indicated that Healy must have taken one or two hours to start the blaze.

Healy of Tig na Mona, Rathankar, Passage West, Cork was convicted of arson following a Circuit Criminal Court trial earlier this year.

The businessman had denied arson at Munster Air Compressors, a company of which he was a director, at Kilbarry Cottages, Dublin Hill, Cork on December 16 2014.

However, he was convicted following a unanimous jury verdict after a six day trial.

The defendant had insisted the fire involved was entirely accidental.

But Detective Garda Derry Griffin, a forensics expert with over 30 years of experience, told the trial that it was his firm belief that the fire involved represented arson.

The trial heard that six different seats for the fire were discovered - something that was virtually impossible had the fire been started accidentally.

There was also no sign of a break in.

Healy had been remanded in custody by Judge Gerard O'Brien after his conviction on May 15 last with the judge warning that it was a very serious matter.

After his arson conviction, Healy pleaded guilty to a second charge of attempted deceit in preparing a fraudulent insurance compensation claim.

Judge O'Brien paid tribute to "excellent work" by both Cork Fire Brigade and Cork Gardaí in bringing the matter to light.

"They (Healy's actions) were not impulsive," he said.

"They were carefully planned. It was entirely pre-meditated and was very serious indeed."

Judge O'Brien noted that the cost of Healy's actions will now be borne by himself.

A Probation and Welfare Service (PWS) report found that he was at a very low risk of reoffending.

He imposed total sentences of 10 years imprisonment but agreed to suspend them for seven years, with the sentence backdated to when Healy was taken into custody on May 15.

Judge O'Brien said the sentences would be entirely suspended from July 16 once Healy paid €33,000 to the State by August 16.

“Arson is viewed by the legislature as one of the most serious crimes. The fact that he has put people in danger with the setting of a fire it is a serious offence and it has to be marked," Judge O'Brien said.

The court was told that Healy intends to withdraw his insurance claim.

Online Editors