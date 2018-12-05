A businessman who caused more than €66,000 worth of damage to a hotel on a naked wrecking spree said he wanted to be a role model for his son after he puts the case behind him.

Businessman went on naked wrecking spree after mixing medication and drink

Marketing manager Eamon Devlin damaged four bedrooms in a Co Donegal Hotel and blamed a cocktail of medication and drink for his actions.

Devlin (41), of Drumintee Road, Killeavy, Co Down, apologised to staff at Ballyliffin Lodge Hotel and gardaí after he wrecked his own room, and told staff it had been ransacked by "gypsies".

At Letterkenny Circuit Court, his lawyers pleaded not guilty on his behalf, claiming his consumption of his tablets with alcohol had led to a case of "involuntary intoxication".

A two-day trial heard how Devlin booked into the hotel with his three-year-old son as he was going through a divorce and wanted to spend time with his child. The father and son had enjoyed a day out playing pitch and putt at Ballyliffin Golf Club before the incident occurred.

A jury subsequently found Devlin guilty of causing damage.

Judge John Aylmer adjourned the case until Friday for sentence.

