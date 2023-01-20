| 8.1°C Dublin

Businessman tells judge his ex-partner had affairs and pressured him to join 'swinger parties'

Gordon Deegan

A businessman has told a judge that his ex-partner put him under pressure to join ‘swinger parties’ while also alleging that the woman had affairs during their relationship.

At the Family Law Court, Judge Mary Larkin granted a Protection Order to the man after he outlined a series of allegations against his ex-partner.

