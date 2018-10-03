A businessman kicked a mother-of-two he had been dating in the head with his steel-toe shoe during a vicious assault, a court has heard.

Businessman kicked woman he was dating in the head with steel-toe shoes, court hears

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard Joseph Fraser (42) had been seeing the woman for a few months when he drove to her home drunk.

Det Gda Robert Collins revealed that the injured party hid Fraser's car keys to prevent him from driving again and causing an accident.

Fraser got angry at this and began punching the woman in the ribs, face and head, in an attack which carried through the hallway and kitchen and into the back garden.

The father-of-six, of Mount Eagle Drive, Leopardstown, Co Dublin, pleaded guilty to assault causing harm at Foxborough Downs, Lucan, Dublin, on September 19, 2017.

He has two previous convictions for drunk driving.

Yesterday Judge Melanie Greally remanded Fraser in custody pending sentence in November.

The defence had submitted that a "confluence of events" had occurred in his client's life leading up to the attack, including his Fraser Oil company failing, two relationship breakdowns and him seeking refuge with alcohol.

Judge Greally stated: "That does not cut much in the way of mustard as a mitigating factor in a case of extreme violence."

She said that a custodial sentence was "absolutely unavoidable".

Det Gda Collins told the prosecution that the woman tried to lock herself into the dog cage in the garden to escape the assault.

Fraser dragged her back to the house by her hair, rammed her face off sliding doors and kicked her in the head with his steel-toe shoe.

Det Gda Collins said the injured party, in describing the attack, told gardaí that "on a scale of one to 10, the pain was 11".

