Businessman Kenn Joyce’s bankruptcy extended by three years amid ‘links’ to €700,000 Thai resort property

Property was said to be ‘derelict’ yet was being let out for €1,500 a night, High Court told

Kenn Joyce with former US president Bill Clinton Expand
Koh Samui on the east coast of Thailand. Photo: Getty Images Expand

Shane Phelan Twitter Email

A businessman’s bankruptcy has been extended by more than three years after he was found to have provided “contradictory” accounts over his alleged ownership of a €700,000 Thai property.

Kenn Joyce (59), of Foxrock, Co Dublin, had claimed at various times that the property in the resort of Koh Samui was derelict and he had sold it.

