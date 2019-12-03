Businessman Jim Mansfield Junior granted legal aid by Special Criminal Court

Businessman Jim Mansfield Junior has been granted legal aid on charges relating to false imprisonment and perversion of justice after the Special Criminal Court heard that he has a €6m judgement against him.

Businessman Jim Mansfield Junior has been granted legal aid on charges relating to false imprisonment and perversion of justice after the Special Criminal Court heard that he has a €6m judgement against him.

The non-jury court heard today that the accused lives with his mother and provides money to his ex-wife.

Mr Mansfield (52) is charged with conspiring with one or more persons to falsely imprison Martin Byrne on a date unknown between January 1, 2015 and June 30, 2015, both dates inclusive. This is contrary to Section 71 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

He is also charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice by directing Patrick Byrne to destroy recorded CCTV footage, with the intention of perverting the course of public justice in relation to the false imprisonment of Martin Byrne at Finnstown House Hotel, Newcastle Road, Lucan, Co Dublin between June 9, 2015 and June 12, 2015.



Dressed in a black suit, white shirt and dark-coloured tie, Mr Mansfield sat at the back of the courtroom when his case was called, then stood briefly but did not go into the dock.



Counsel for the Director of Public Prosecutions, Shane Costello SC, told the non-jury court that an application for legal aid had been made in October and he was not opposing it.



Defence counsel Tony McGillicuddy BL, for Mr Mansfield, said he had a statement of means to hand into the three-judge court.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In