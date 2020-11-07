Businessman Declan Ganley in challenge to ban on public masses

Millionaire businessman Declan Ganley is taking a constitutional challenge to pandemic restrictions stopping public religious services from being held.

A statement issued by his solicitors said he had reluctantly taken the case “in support of his genuine desire to be able to attend public mass in accordance with his religion”.

In judicial review proceedings against the Health Minister, the Co Galway-based communications technology entrepreneur argued that being able to attend religious services is a fundamental right under the Constitution.

Although places of worship remain open for private prayer, mass and other types of religious services are only allowed to take place online at present under level five restrictions.

An exception has been made for funerals, which 25 people can attend.

A staunch Catholic, Mr Ganley (52) became a well-known public figure when he campaigned against the Lisbon Treaty 12 years ago and subsequently ran for the European Parliament. The Rivada Networks CEO also campaigned against the removal of the Eighth Amendment.

A statement issued by his solicitors Gateley Tweed after the matter came before the High Court yesterday said Covid-19 restrictions imposed on October 22 made it unlawful for a priest to leave his home to celebrate, or for an ordinary Catholic to leave his or her home to attend, a public mass. It said public masses had been “responsibly conducted under stringent risk mitigation protocols” earlier in the pandemic.

“Based on HSE data, our client does not believe that public masses are associated with any greater risk of Covid-19 infection than other important activities, including schooling and childcare, which are permitted under current regulations,” it said.

Mr Justice Charles Meenan noted that level five measures may expire on December 1, which he said may render Mr Ganley’s action moot. The judge said there was no likelihood of the case being heard before then and adjourned the application to December 8.

Irish Independent