Businessman arrested over €1.4m cannabis haul days after he set up export firm

A businessman was arrested over a seizure of more than €1.4million worth of cannabis within days of setting up his export firm, a court has heard.

Motor parts retailer, Zbigniew Kosinski, 41, of Belfry Hall, Citywest, Dublin, has been held in custody on €35,000 bail.

The Polish national appeared before Judge Treasa Kelly at Dublin District Court today charged with possessing the cannabis for the purpose of sale or supply.

It follows a multi-agency operation by personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and Revenue's Customs Service.

The operation resulted in the search of a warehouse in Glasnevin on Friday and the seizure of 72 kilos of suspected cannabis.

Detective Garda Gavin Curran objected to bail due to the seriousness of the case.

He said the premises was under surveillance when a consignment was delivered and allegedly signed for by the accused using a false name.

A search was carried out resulting in the drugs being found in his office and Mr Kosinski was arrested under drug trafficking laws.

Detective Garda Curran said the accused had started renting the large warehouse with an office two days prior to the drug seizure.

He agreed with defence solicitor Tracy Horan that he was co-operative on arrest.

The married father-of-one had returned on July 1 after spending seven weeks in Poland where his wife is undergoing treatment for a serious medical problem.

He has, however, lived in Ireland for seven years.

The garda agreed he started using his business premises to export car parts to Poland.

He also accepted the solicitor’s contention that her client was presumed innocent and “would have been very far down the food chain”, and his alleged involvement would have been at the “bottom of the ladder”.

However, he added that conditions would not alleviate his concerns that the accused would flee if granted bail.

Pleading for bail, his solicitor pointed out that he had never been in trouble before and was presumed innocent. The drugs, which have to be analysed, could turn out to be worth much less than the value stated in court, she submitted.

Judge Kelly set bail in Mr Kosinski’s own bond of €30,000, of which €20,000 cash must be lodged. An independent surety in the sum of €10,000 would be required, she ordered.

Ms Horan objected and argued that this was tantamount to refusal of bail, adding that in in murder cases it would not be set so high for someone with no prior convictions.

Judge Kelly reduced the independent surety to €5,000. Once the bail terms have been met he must surrender his passport and not apply for alternative travel documentation, Mr Kosinski must remain in the jurisdiction, sign on three times a week at his local garda station, and be contactable by phone at all times.

Mr Kosinski was remanded in custody with consent to bail to appear again next week.

He has not yet indicated how he will plead.