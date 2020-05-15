Businessman accused of attacking wife granted bail as court hears he supplies hospitals with face masks

A Chinese businessman accused of attacking his wife at their Dublin home has been granted bail after a court heard he was involved in the international effort to supply hospitals with medical equipment for the fight against Covid-19.

Kai Zhu (38), who manages a company providing ventilators and face masks, allegedly assaulted and injured his wife in a "domestic setting" at their house in the south of the city.

Judge Gerard Jones granted him bail at Dublin District Court subject to conditions.

Mr Zhu is charged with assault causing harm to his wife at their home at Sallymount Avenue, Ranelagh on May 14.

The prosecuting garda said the accused made no reply to the charge after caution. He objected to bail, citing the seriousness of the alleged assault. Judge Jones asked how serious the allegations were.

The garda said it was a “domestic setting” and the accused’s wife received bruising to her cheek and left ear.

The accused’s wife, who was in “fear for her life” was treated in St Vincent’s emergency department, the garda said.

The garda also said he feared the accused, whose visa was due to expire in two months, was a flight risk if granted bail.

Seeking bail, defence solicitor John Quinn said Mr Zhu and his wife had been in Ireland for three years. The accused was manager of a Beijing-based medical equipment corporation and was involved in sending ventilators to hospitals in the UK and face masks to Dubai.

“He has a very important role in co-ordinating that,” Mr Quinn said “He’s involved in the effort to try to fight the virus.”

The accused’s wife would live in a second property, in Booterstown, so Mr Zhu could stay away from her as part of bail conditions, Mr Quinn said.

The garda told the judge Mr Zhu’s wife had been released from hospital.

Judge Jones said he would “reluctantly” grant bail, at €1,000 cash. He made the €1,000 in lieu of an independent surety at Mr Quinn’s request as the accused “wouldn’t know too many people here.”

Conditions are that Mr Zhu has no contact with his wife and signs on three times weekly at Donnybrook Garda Station. The accused was not in a position to take up bail immediately so the judge remanded him in custody with consent to bail, to appear in court again on May 21.

