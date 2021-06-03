Business student gives thumbs-up after he is sentenced to life for feud murder of David 'Daithi' Douglas

A business and IT student who was part of a Kinahan ‘murder cell’ has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the feud murder of David 'Daithi' Douglas.

Lee Canavan (32) was handed down the mandatory life sentence at the Special Criminal Court after being convicted of the gun killing last month.

The victim was shot dead inside his wife's shop on Bridgefoot Street, Dublin 8, on the afternoon of July 1, 2016.

The Kinahan cartel had wrongly blamed Douglas (55) for an attempted shooting outside a west Dublin hotel the previous November.

This morning Lee Canavan, of Edenbrook, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, was given the mandatory life sentence.

He was also sentenced to five years imprisonment for criminal damage of a getaway vehicle used in the killing three days later in Sandymount.

After being sentenced Canavan, who was watching via video-link from Mountjoy prison, gave a thumbs-up to the camera before being led away.

The non-jury court heard he had two previous convictions relating to possession of controlled drugs, for which he received fines of €100 and €200.

He was convicted of these charges on June 26, 2016- just five days before he was involved in the Douglas murder.

Defence counsel Michael Bowman SC told the court his client grew up in the Rathfarnham area and left school in fifth year.

He worked in the UK as a printer before returning to Ireland at the age of 21.

Canavan later returned to education as a mature student and enrolled in an IT, business, and web design course.

The court also heard he is the father of a three-year-old child with whom he has a good relationship.

Prosecutor Sean Gillane SC told the three judges that the family of David Douglas were happy for sentencing to proceed without providing a victim impact statement.

Presiding judge Mr Justice Michael McGrath, sitting with Ms Justice Sinéad Ní Chúlacháin and Mr Justice Dermot Dempsey, expressed their sympathies with the dead man's family after imposing sentence.

The court previously described the murder as "meticulously planned" involving surveillance, logistics, execution and cover up.

They said that, while it could not find Canavan was the gunman beyond reasonable doubt, they were satisfied he was part of a joint criminal enterprise to murder David Douglas.

The case against him relied on CCTV footage, DNA evidence, fingerprints recovered from one vehicle, and identification of him by gardaí.

He is the fourth and final member of the murder cell to be convicted in relation to the fatal gun attack as part of the Hutch/Kinahan feud which claimed up to 18 lives.

Notorious gangland criminal ‘Fat’ Freddie Thompson (41), who directed the kill plot, was previously jailed for life over the murder.

Foot soldier Nathan Foley (23), described as a ‘gillie’, was sentenced to six years imprisonment for helping the gang involved in the gun attack.

Canavan’s half-brother Gareth Brophy (25), one of the getaway drivers, was given a nine-and-a-half year jail term for facilitating the murder.

Four cars were involved, including a Mercedes described as the “ultimate murder car” and a Suzuki described as the “ultimate getaway” car.

Two other vehicles, a Ford Fiesta and a Mitsubishi, were involved in surveillance and were travelling in convoy on the day of the murder.

Mr Justice McGrath previously said that Canavan was involved in the attempted destruction of the Suzuki on July 4, 2016, to try and minimise his link to the shooting.

After the conviction last month lead investigator Det Chief Supt Paul Cleary said it was significant in that all four people involved had been brought to justice.

“This is a team who were involved, as the judge said, in meticulous planning, preparation, transport, logistics, execution and cover up of the murder of David Douglas.”

“Overall with the assistance of the community in Dublin 8, we were able to paint a very clear picture for the Special Criminal Court and all four members of the murder team have been convicted.

“This gang operated in a joint enterprise, they all had different and very well-defined roles, and shows the level of planning that went into this murder enterprise,” he said.

David Douglas became the 10th victim of the Hutch/Kinahan feud after being wrongly blamed for involvement in a failed gun attack outside a west Dublin hotel in October 2015.

A second person, Cabra man Darren Kearns (33), was also wrongly implicated in that attempt and was shot dead in December 2015.