Business student accused of transporting loaded gun through Dublin held on €15,000 bail

A business student arrested in Dublin for transporting a loaded sawn-off shotgun which was "ready for use” with its safety pin switched off has been held on €15,000 bail.

Beloji Kareem, 22, of Rochfort Avenue, Lucan, Co. Dublin was arrested on Monday by officers from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB).

He appeared before Judge Conal Gibbons on Thursday evening for a contested bail hearing.

Mr Kareem is charged with two offences under the Firearms Act for possessing a 12 gauge Beretta shotgun and two rounds of ammunition in suspicious circumstances, which can result in a 14-year sentence.

Detective Garda Liam Eviston told the court Mr Kareem made no reply to charge. Objecting to bail he told the court the GNDOCB conducted an intelligence led operation into movement of firearms.

Mr Kareem was allegedly under surveillance when he met an unknown male in Tallaght.

The detective claimed that the accused was given a Tesco bag containing a cylindrical tube.

The court heard he then got a taxi which was stopped about 10 minutes later at the Ballyowen Road, in Lucan and he was caught red-handed.

The detective said the weapon was loaded with two cartridges, it had the safety pin switched to the off position and the gun “was ready for use, ready to fire”.

It had been wrapped in two layers of black plastic.

A plastic can filled with petrol, lighters and a change of clothes was also recovered, the bail hearing was told.

Questioned by defence counsel Kevin McCrave, the detective agreed that the weapon was sealed in double wrapping.

The barrister put it to him that the gun had been already loaded with the safety pin off when it was given to his client.

The detective said he had no evidence to the contrary.

Flight risk was a ground for the objection to bail.