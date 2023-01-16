An ex-business partner of former Irish rugby international Ronan O’Gara has denied misappropriating money from the pub business in which they were both shareholders.

In an affidavit filed with the High Court, John O’Driscoll accepted he had taken €15,725 out of the company behind The Silly Goose pub on Washington Street in Cork without telling his business partners.

But he claimed the money was part of a €19,712 sum he was owed by the company, Ezeon Entertainment Limited.

It emerged in court filings last month that Mr O’Gara had accused Mr O’Driscoll, a former teammate at UCC and Cork Constitutional, of “f***ing fleecing” him in a series of text messages in March 2021.

The former Munster star, now manager of French rugby team La Rochelle, filed an affidavit in his capacity as a shareholder of Ezeon, supporting the company’s challenge to a personal insolvency arrangement (PIA) granted to Mr O’Driscoll, of Ovens, Co Cork.

He said that he was never informed of the PIA and, had he known about it, he would not have supported it.

Ezeon’s challenge to the PIA was mentioned in the High Court today but the matter was adjourned by Mr Justice Alexander Owens.

The PIA was approved by the Circuit Court and a subsequent High Court challenge by another Ezeon shareholder, property developer Michael O’Flynn, was dismissed last July.

Mr Justice Owens said it struck him that he may not have jurisdiction to hear the application and that Ezeon should go back to the Circuit Court if it was seeking to have the PIA set aside.

However, Martin Hayden SC, appearing with Keith Farry BL for Ezeon, said the judge had jurisdiction to make the order his client is seeking.

“If it is fraud and you have managed to get it past two judges, it doesn’t mean you win,” said Mr Hayden.

In his affidavit, Mr O’Driscoll said he was owed €19,712 by the company prior to 2019.

He claimed that during the 2019 tax year he was “repaid €15,725 by Ezeon”.

“I had retuned to manage The Silly Goose bar in 2018 as the previous manager had left the company,” he said.

“I drew no meaningful wage from the company and the withdrawal of monies from the company was merely a repayment of monies owed and acknowledged in the company’s accounts.”

Mr O’Driscoll said Mr O’Gara and Mr O’Flynn were also owed money, with Mr O’Flynn being the primary creditor as he was owed €2m.

He said the issue of the €15,725 was discussed at the company’s AGM in September 2020.

“At this point the company was not trading successfully and both Mr O’Gara and Mr O’Flynn insisted I put money back into Ezeon to help it trade. I agreed I would do so. This was the origin of the €15,725 liability to Ezeon,” said Mr O’Driscoll.

“At no point did I accept that I misappropriated the money. The suggestion by the Ezeon deponents that I did so is entirely incorrect.

“I accept that I had withdrawn the money in repayment of the money owed to me with their prior knowledge. However, I reject any suggestion that this was improper.”

The affidavit did not address a claim by Mr O’Gara that Mr O’Driscoll had been having parties in the pub during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Mr O’Driscoll said he was filing the affidavit to address what happened at the AGM.

“While I have not addressed the many allegations made against me this should not be construed as an admission or acceptance of any such allegation,” he said.

According to Mr O’Gara, he was approached by Mr O’Driscoll with the idea of opening the pub in 2006.

They had been friends from their playing days and Mr O’Gara said he suspected he was approached to be “a name” for advertising and public relations reasons.

Mr O’Flynn, who O’Gara knew, was also approached to finance the venture and the trio became equal shareholders in the business.

Mr O’Gara said neither he nor Mr O’Flynn had experience in the industry and the running of the pub business was left to O’Driscoll.

“We trusted him with this and trusted him to act honestly,” said Mr O’Gara.

According to Mr O’Gara, at the shareholder’s meeting in September 2020, Mr O’Driscoll acknowledged to him, Mr O’Flynn and accountant Gerry Sheehan that €15,725 was taken “in breach of trust and without approval and misappropriated from the company”.

He said Mr O’Driscoll undertook to repay the money but never did.

Mr O’Gara said he was “upset and deeply annoyed” by what happened. He had put €20,000 into the company in 2019 after being asked for funds “to keep the business afloat”.

An affidavit filed by personal insolvency practitioner Alan McGee said that by the time the PIA was concluded on July 29 last year Ezeon had been repaid the €15,725.