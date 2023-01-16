| 3°C Dublin

latest Business partner denies misappropriating funds from Ronan O’Gara pub firm

Former rugby international accused John O’Driscoll of ‘f***ing fleecing’ him

Shane Phelan

An ex-business partner of former Irish rugby international Ronan O’Gara has denied misappropriating money from the pub business in which they were both shareholders.

In an affidavit filed with the High Court, John O’Driscoll accepted he had taken €15,725 out of the company behind The Silly Goose pub on Washington Street in Cork without telling his business partners.

