Business group Isme apologises in court and pays €75,000 to solicitor for defamation

Tim Healy

A solicitor who sued over defamatory comments made by the Irish Small and Medium Enterprises (Isme) Association has received an apology in the High Court as well as €75,000 in damages.

Limerick solicitor Gerard O'Neill sued over the comments in press releases by Isme about a personal injuries action in which he represented two people involved in a traffic accident, it was revealed by Independent.ie last month.

