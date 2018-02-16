A CONVICTED rapist has been jailed for 20 years after he attacked two students in the early 1990s.

Bus stop rapist jailed 25 years later when arrest for an argument with his son leads to a billion-to-one DNA match

Christopher Scott admitted kidnapping and raping an 18-year-old university student in 1992 in a hearing in England in May last year.

The victim was standing at a bus stop in Mansfield Road, Nottingham, on her way to meet her boyfriend when she was grabbed by Scott. She was forced into his car and driven to a country park before she was raped twice - which the 65-year-old described as "just sex" - before she was dropped off near her home in the city.

In a separate incident a month before, the then 40-year-old punched a 17-year-old in the face on Mapperley Hall Drive, Nottingham, and inappropriately touched her before her screams forced him to run away. The father-of-four was caught around 25 years later after police took his DNA when he was arrested for a domestic incident involving his adult son in July 2016.

The court was told it was a "billion to one" chance that the DNA taken from the time of the attacks was not that of Scott. At a previous hearing, he admitted one count of robbery and kidnap and two counts of rape against the 18-year-old and was convicted by a jury of indecent assault, attempted kidnap and assault against the 17-year-old on January 19.

At Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday, Mrs Justice Carr told Scott his attacks were brutal, violent and sustained as he smiled in the dock. She said: "These were two horrifying attacks which caused terror at the time and have caused them long-term trauma and suffering.

"You chose to hide your guilty secret for years and years.

"Your attitude to these serious offences has been chilling. You are arrogant and you are dismissive of what you have done."

The judge added that she was satisfied Scott was a serious danger to members of the public, particularly women. Wearing a check short-sleeve shirt, Scott, originally of Billesdon Drive, Nottingham, played with his fingernails as prosecutor Adrian Langdale recounted events.

Mr Langdale said: "Scott was only eventually tracked down by a mistake. "He kept away from DNA for a number of years until a domestic incident between him and his son."

Scott had told his 18-year-old victim to "give me the money or I'll kill you" before removing her shoes and clothing and telling her to "enjoy it". In a victim impact statement read to the court by Mr Langdale, the then 18-year-old said it was without doubt "the worst thing I have ever been through". It continued: "It may have lasted a relatively short time but the repercussions have been long lasting.

"I was physically sick from the shock. I didn't leave the house on my own for at least a year. "When I am out on my own I will never lose that uncomfortable feeling." Scott's 17-year-old victim also said she had been left feeling "violated", "distressed" and "very, very angry" after she was attacked.

Philip Bown, defending, said: "Nothing I have to say seeks to mitigate these attacks. He hasn't committed any serious offences for 25 years."

