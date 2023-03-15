| 9.4°C Dublin

Close

Bus driver who admitted careless driving causing death of cyclist is spared jail

Mariusz Karpinski. Photo: Paddy Cummins Expand

Close

Mariusz Karpinski. Photo: Paddy Cummins

Mariusz Karpinski. Photo: Paddy Cummins

Mariusz Karpinski. Photo: Paddy Cummins

Jessica Magee

A former bus driver has been given a fully-suspended sentenced after he admitted to careless driving causing the death of a cyclist.

Mark Hayden (49) died from severe injuries he sustained when a Swords Express coach collided with his bicycle on a local access road near Kilshane Cross in north Co Dublin on May 4, 2021.

Most Watched

Privacy