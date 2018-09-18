A burglar and an "associate" flagged down a taxi after a house break-in, then were held at the scene by the cabbie and victims, it is alleged.

A burglar and an "associate" flagged down a taxi after a house break-in, then were held at the scene by the cabbie and victims, it is alleged.

Burglary suspects held at the scene 'after going back in taxi' to retrieve stolen goods

According to gardaí, the two men were "apprehended" after they returned in the taxi to the house where the associate retrieved a bag of stolen goods that had been left in a hedge.

Bernard Kelly (38), of Cashel Road, Crumlin, Dublin, was granted bail when he appeared in court charged with burglary at Templeville Road, Terenure, Dublin, in the early hours of Sunday.

Objecting to bail, Garda Ciaran O'Brien told Dublin District Court it was alleged a burglar entered the house while most of the occupants were home and sleeping.

It was alleged that Mr Kelly and another man flagged down a taxi nearby and asked the driver to bring them to the address on Templeville Road en route to Crumlin.

The "associate" took a bag from a hedge and the alleged victims and taxi driver apprehended the two men, Gda O'Brien said.

The value of the property stolen, including a television, was €1,800.

"There is no way I had any involvement in that crime," Mr Kelly said. "I'm an innocent man."

Another accused man, Shane McDonnell (28), also from Cashel Road, Crumlin, was refused bail by Judge Grainne Malone when he appeared in court charged in connection with the burglary.

Another garda said Mr McDonnell replied "I didn't enter the building", when charged.

The garda said Mr McDonnell made admissions to "keeping watch" while the house was broken into, but Mr McDonnell disputed that.

Irish Independent