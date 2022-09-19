Burglary suspect ‘crawled on floor of National Lottery’s Dublin HQ’, court hears

A BURGLAR allegedly crawled around on the floor of the National Lottery headquarters before rifling through drawers, causing €2,000 worth of damage.

Anthony Carolan (45) is accused of burgling the lottery’s offices in central Dublin.

The case was adjourned for Mr Carolan to decide how he intends to plead when he appeared in Dublin District Court.

Mr Carolan, of Gardiner Street in the north city centre, is charged with entering the National Lottery building on Abbey Street Lower as a trespasser with intent to commit a theft. A garda sergeant told Judge Bryan Smyth the DPP consented to the case being dealt with in the district court, subject to jurisdiction being considered.

The court heard the incident was alleged to have happened in the early hours of April 28 this year. It was alleged the accused went into the building without permission.

According to gardaí, he crawled around on the floor before going behind a counter, where he went through drawers. It was alleged that more than €2,000 worth of damage was caused, but nothing was taken, the sergeant said.

Judge Smyth accepted jurisdiction.

Defence barrister Donal Pattison sought disclosure of prosecution evidence.

The judge ordered this to include copies of Mr Carolan’s garda interview video.

He remanded the accused on continuing bail to appear in court again on October 7.