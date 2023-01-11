| 6.6°C Dublin

Burglary gang member getting disability benefit for being lactose intolerant, court hears

Edward Woodland (23). File photo Expand

Gordon Deegan

A judge has described as “extraordinary” the State paying disability benefit for a Limerick burglary gang member as he is lactose intolerant.

Speaking at Ennis Circuit Court after hearing that Edward Woodland was receiving disability benefit for his lactose intolerance, Judge Eoin Garavan said: “I am sure that the taxpayer will be delighted to know that Department of Social Welfare pays disability benefit for lactose intolerance”.

