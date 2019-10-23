A burglar threatened to press charges after a householder with two black belts in martial arts tackled him to the ground, a court has heard.

Burglar threatened to press charges against black-belt homeowner who pinned him to the ground

After his arrest, Joey McKeon claimed he was only standing outside the Dublin home of Emmanuel Reynaud when he was dragged in and attacked.

The court heard that on the night of January 18, 2018, Mr Reynaud's wife heard noises from downstairs. Mr Reynaud, who is trained in Judo and Jujitsu, went down to investigate and found a man in his house.

He responded automatically and placed McKeon against a wall. The burglar struggled to free himself and the homeowner tripped him and rolled over him, pinning him to the ground.

McKeon then warned the homeowner that if he didn't let him go he would press charges. He then told the French national he “should be deported back to Poland”.

In a victim impact statement, Mr Reynaud said: “I am a peaceful dad and never intended to harm the burglar.”

He said his struggle to catch the intruder was driven by fear and a wish to protect his family. He said he never applied any dangerous holds.

He said McKeon - of Rockford Park, Blackrock, Dublin - insulted him non-stop for 15 minutes.

Mr Reynaud told the court that after the break-in she feared the man would come back to their house. She said her daughter, who was then four years old, woke up during the burglary. She told the court that still asks her to check the doors.

McKeon pleaded guilty to trespass and attempted theft at Rockford Manor, Blackrock.

He has previous convictions for burglary, trespass and robbery.

In Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, Judge Melanie Greally noted concerns about McKeon's mental health, including delusional behaviour. The judge noted that McKeon had struggled with drug addiction and was trying to address this.

She said the invasion of a family home had a very traumatic effect on the children and a four-year-old child was particularly affected. Judge Greally imposed a three-year prison sentence.

