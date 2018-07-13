Burglar thanked judge for “saving” his life by putting him back into custody

A burglar with a history of drug addiction has thanked a judge for “saving” his life by putting him back into custody.

During a burglary of a mosque in November 2016 Stefan Boyle (30) lunged at Ali Yassine with a knife and stole his phone. Shortly afterwards Mr Yassine sat down with Boyle and made him scrambled eggs.

Boyle, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to burglary of Ali Hussain House, Milltown Bridge, Dundrum on November 2, 2016. He has 110 previous convictions, 63 of which are for burglary and the court heard he has a history of drug and alcohol addiction issues.

Earlier this year Judge Karen O'Connor gave consent to Boyle to take bail in order to attend a drug treatment residential programme. Boyle attended this, but the court heard in March that he had later taken cocaine and Judge O'Connor said she would give him one more chance

At a hearing last month Boyle asked Judge O'Connor if he could be sent back to custody because he was struggling and finding it difficult on bail.

The case was listed for mention today and Judge O'Connor adjourned it again to next Friday July 20th.

Judge O'Connor told Boyle he looked a lot healthier than on his previous occasion in court.

Boyle told the judge: “I appreciate what you did for me. You saved my life by putting me back into custody”.

During the burglary in 2016 Boyle was spotted by Mr Yassine hiding under a table in a mosque and was told to leave. Boyle then lunged at him with a knife, nicking the victim before he tried to escape out a window.

Mr Yassine, a caretaker in the mosque, kicked the burglar in self-defence and told him to relax. He then made him scrambled eggs and sat down with him while Boyle told him his life story.

