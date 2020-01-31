Burglar on bench warrant for jewellery theft worth €60k is jailed after using brother's name when stopped by gardai

A BURGLAR who was at large for eight years after taking a bench warrant for the theft of jewellery valued at over €60,000 has been jailed for two years.

Michael Fagan (48), who continued to live in the same area and signed on weekly at his local post office, gave gardai his brother's name whenever he was stopped.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard a picture on an entry on the garda PULSE system purporting to be Fagan's brother was actually of Michael Fagan. Michael Fagan has 62 previous convictions prior to 2012.

The grandfather was identified by gardai after CCTV of the 2010 burglary was shown on Crimecall but took a bench warrant in the case in 2012 and has been "off the radar" since.

His lawyers told the court Fagan instructed he was now clean of drugs and was a different person.

"It appears the leopard has changed his spots," said Derek Cooney BL, defending.

Fagan of Merchants Road, East Wall, Dublin and formerly of Rutland Avenue pleaded guilty to burglary at McCormack Jewellers, Grafton Street, on February 13, 2010.

Judge Melanie Greally noted that the fact Fagan did not surface on the radar may have been due to using his brother name but the court was proceeding on the basis that he had no record of conviction since 2012.

She said it was a serious incident of burglary with damage to the shop. She noted the jewellery taken had been sold on for a tiny fraction of what it was worth and the money quickly dissipated.

Judge Greally said Fagan had managed to rid himself of addiction through his own efforts and did not seem to have come to any adverse attention. She imposed a four year sentence with the final two years suspended.

Garda Aidan Larkin told John Quirke BL, prosecuting, that CCTV footage of a burglary at McCormack's jeweller in 2010 was shown on Crimecall and Fagan identified as a suspect.

The court heard the stock taken in the burglary was valued at €64,000 but had a retail value of €140,000. There had also been damage to the store with items smashed and left on the floor.

Gardai searched Fagan's home and recovered one watch taken in the burglary valued at about €700.

Fagan told gardai that he and accomplice had gone to the area to break in somewhere to get money for crack cocaine. He said they had broken into the jewellery store from the next door premises.

Fagan said they had sold the jewellery to a third party for €3,000. He apologised and said: "If I hadn't been on crack it would never have happened."

Gda Larkin said Fagan had failed to appear for a court date in 2012. Fagan had been "off the radar" until the bench warrant was executed last December and he pleaded guilty to the offence.

Derek Cooney BL, defending, said his client had been a "desperate man" at the time committing offences to fund his drug habit. He said since 2012 Fagan had "put his head down" and given clean urine tests to his doctor for eight years.

Counsel said Fagan was no longer a person in a crack addicted state but had gone out and got his own treatment. He said Fagan had not accrued any convictions and he had been giving his brother name when stopped by gardai.

Online Editors