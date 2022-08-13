Burglar mum jailed for theft of property worth €2,000

A MOTHER-of-two who burgled a man’s apartment, taking €2,000 worth of property, has been jailed for a year.

Joanne Curtis (34) broke into the man’s home while he was away during the day, a court heard.

Judge Bryan Smyth handed down the sentence at Dublin District Court.

Curtis, with an address at Burnell Court, Northern Cross, Dublin 17 pleaded guilty to burglary and other offences.

Dublin District Court heard the victim left his apartment at George’s Place, Temple Street between 4pm and 7pm on August 3, 2020.

He came home to find the door ajar and belongings missing.

The accused was identified as the culprit and was arrested and charged.

The total value of the property taken was €2,080.

Separately, Curtis and a man were stopped by gardaí who saw them acting suspiciously around an ATM on O’Connell Street on June 26, 2020.

They had bank cards and various amounts of cash and could provide no explanation.

The accused had a total of 54 previous convictions.

Curtis had a tragic family background and number of her close relatives had died, her solicitor said. A sister had died from Covid-19.

Curtis had a severe drug addiction for a long time and was now on methadone.

She had been in custody for several weeks when she appeared in court and realised she was going to get a sentence, her solicitor said.