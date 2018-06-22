A then 14-year-old burglar, who stole a television from a Dublin hotel and then returned to take the remote control, has been spared a custodial sentence.

Burglar (14) who stole TV from Dublin hotel 'went back for the remote control'

The boy, now aged 15, pleaded guilty at the Dublin Children’s Court to burglary of a room at the Castleknock Hotel, Porterstown Road, in Castleknock on Dec. 14, 2017.

Court Garda Fionnuala Monaghan told the court that the teenager stole the television and “went back for the remote control”. The teenager had also pleaded guilty to driving with false NCT and insurance discs, having no car tax and licence or insurance on the M50 motorway in Dublin on on Dec. 23.

The boy also admitted stealing €140 worth of petrol from three petrol stations on dates in November last year. He was aged 14 at the time of all his offences. A probation report on the boy was furnished to court yesterday.

Garda Monaghan said the boy has continued to come the attention of An Garda Siochana and also the PSNI. More charges are expected to be brought against him. Judge John O’Connor imposed a six-month probation bond on the youth who was accompanied to court by his mother and his barrister. He was also disqualified from driving for two years.

He was warned if he did not co-operate with the Probation Service to address his offending he would face a term in the Oberstown detention centre.

Online Editors