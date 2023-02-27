| 6.7°C Dublin

Close

Builder Tom Bailey accuses trustee of ‘blatant attempt at shakedown’, High Court hears

Tom Bailey and his wife Caroline arriving at the Flood Tribunal in Dublin Castle in 2006. Photo: Matt Walsh. Expand

Close

Tom Bailey and his wife Caroline arriving at the Flood Tribunal in Dublin Castle in 2006. Photo: Matt Walsh.

Tom Bailey and his wife Caroline arriving at the Flood Tribunal in Dublin Castle in 2006. Photo: Matt Walsh.

Tom Bailey and his wife Caroline arriving at the Flood Tribunal in Dublin Castle in 2006. Photo: Matt Walsh.

Tim Healy

Builder Tom Bailey has claimed a trustee of a discretionary trust he set up for his family has engaged in a "blatant attempt at a shakedown".

Mr Bailey and his brother Michael, who set up Bovale Developments, figured centrally in the 1990s planning tribunal although adverse findings against them were later removed from the tribunal's report.

Most Watched

Privacy