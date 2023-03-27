Builder Paddy McKillen’s associates banned from Qatari royals’ luxury hotels in row worth billions

Qatari royals adopted a “strategy” of banning people close to Paddy McKillen from luxury hotels they own to “shore up” their negotiating position in a dispute with the Irish businessman potentially worth billions of pounds, the High Court in London has been told.

The Belfast-born property developer and hotelier has been embroiled in a bitter dispute with the owners of Maybourne Hotels, former emir Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani (70) and former prime minister Sheikh Hamad Bin Jassim Jabber Al Thani (63), since being removed from the group’s board last April.

According to a recently filed lawsuit being taken by an associate, Mr McKillen had been due to receive a substantial deferred payment from the Qataris last April but instead found himself being ousted and his associates banned from Maybourne hotels.

In a legal filing on behalf of project manager Frank Sinton, seen by the Irish Independent, the commercial dispute between the Qataris and Mr McKillen was described as being “potentially worth billions of pounds”.

As well as removing Mr McKillen and his adviser Liam Cunningham from the board, Mr Sinton and Ronnie Delany, who have both worked with Mr McKillen in hotel building and renovation projects, also had their right of access to the group’s hotels removed.

In defamation proceedings in the High Court in London, Mr Sinton alleged the Al Thanis set about “removing Mr McKillen and his representatives from all positions of power” within the hotel group.

He alleged the decision to “ban” him and Mr Delany was taken “to shore up the Al Thanis’ negotiating position and as a marker that the business relationship had gone sour”.

He is suing for defamation over the contents of an email allegedly circulated by Maybourne chief executive Marc Socker that said Mr Sinton and Mr Delany’s access rights to various hotels had been withdrawn “whilst we look into a number of matters”. The action being taken by Mr Sinton, from Moira, Co Down, comes on the trail of other lawsuits in Ireland, France and the US linked to the falling out between the Qataris and Mr McKillen.

Maybourne owns several high-end hotels, including Claridge’s, the Connaught, the Berkeley and the Emory in London.

Mr Sinton is suing Maybourne Hotels Group Limited; Mr Socker; the group’s chief operating officer Gianluca Muzzi; and Maybourne directors Fady Bakhos and Michele Faissola. He is being represented in the action by leading defamation lawyer Paul Tweed.

The filing stated that the decision to bar Mr Sinton and Mr Delany was ‘a further declaration of hostility towards Mr McKillen’

Mr McKillen (67) sold his 36pc stake in the hotel group to the Qataris in 2015, but as part of the deal he stayed on to manage the London hotels and develop new ones, including the Maybourne Beverly Hills and Maybourne Riviera in France.

Some of Mr McKillen’s work at Claridge’s recently featured in a BBC TV documentary, The Mayfair Hotel Megabuild.

According to particulars of the claim filed by Mr Sinton, Mr McKillen had been due to receive a deferred pay-out in respect of the share sale deal last April.

The filing said Mr Sinton worked for more than a decade for Hume Street Management Consultancy (HSMC), Mr McKillen’s construction project firm, and was project manager on the Maybourne Riviera site from January 2020 until he and Mr Delany were prevented from carrying out their roles last April.

Both had also been enlisted to work on construction at the Emory in February 2022 and Mr Sinton managed hundreds of workers and subcontractors at both sites.

The filing stated that the decision to bar him and Mr Delany was “a further declaration of hostility towards Mr McKillen” and would not have been taken without the approval of those representing the beneficial owners of the hotel, the Al Thanis.

It claimed another communication published on the authority of the defendants falsely suggested he was suspected of serious criminal misconduct.

Mr Sinton was never asked for his side of the story in relation to any alleged misconduct and, contrary to what was stated in the email, there was no investigation carried out by the defendant, the filing said.

It is claimed the false allegations were widely published and republished and that most of the suppliers, designers and consultants Mr Sinton had worked with in recent years had stopped contacting him.

It said Mr Sinton believes news of the allegations percolated throughout the industry, causing people to shun him, serious harm to his reputation, distress and embarrassment.

The lawsuit includes a claim Mr Sinton’s personal data was unlawfully processed.

A defence has yet to be filed by the Maybourne parties.

The case follows a defamation suit filed by Mr Delany, son of the Olympic champion of the same name, in Ireland.

HSMC has sued the Maybourne group in France for close to €20m arising from allegedly unpaid fees related to the development of the Maybourne Riviera hotel, while the firm has also filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles claiming it is owned $18m (€16.9m) for work on the Maybourne Beverly Hills hotel.