Builder held drugs due to fear of man ‘known to be violent’
Eimear Cotter
A LABOURER caught with heroin and cocaine told gardaí he was in fear for his and his family’s lives and was forced to hold the drugs by an individual he “knew to be violent”, a court has heard.
Latest Courts
Dublin man who tried to murder his friend is caught with phone in Wheatfield Prison jail cell
Banned driver caught behind the wheel is jailed for five months and disqualified for 12 years
Builder held drugs due to fear of man ‘known to be violent’
Kilkenny hurling coach who conned childhood friend out of €42,000 withdraws sentence appeal
Sex worker and pimp boyfriend jailed for extortion of €9,000 from client in ‘tag team’ plot
Car park trespasser once had murder charge dropped
Dad ‘headbutted partner when she asked for help around house’, court hears
‘I felt I never had an option to scream out’ – garda sergeant who was abused by her cousin as a child waives her anonymity to speak out
Jury sworn in for trial of man accused of murdering Fermanagh family of four in house fire
Jail for man who called gardaí ‘scumbags’
Top Stories
Shame, stigma, losing touch with reality but hope and healing too – what it’s like to live with psychosis
The Indo Daily: Break Point – Tramore Tennis Club turmoil after revelations of coach’s conviction
Fine Gael at war: TD says Paschal Donohoe wasn’t in loop over tax-cut opinion piece because ‘he would have put a stop to it’
Teenager dies in e-bike accident in Dublin
Latest NewsMore
Three people rescued after giant inflatable duck drifts out to sea
One major retailer is reducing prices by an average of 10pc across more than 700 products
Barryroe ditches €20m share sale in wake of permit refusal
X Factor star Rebecca Ferguson alleges ‘bullying’ on reality shows as she calls for investigation
Health Secretary says a £40 million trial on the drugs to tackle obesity is
Beverly Hills 90210 star Shannen Doherty reveals cancer has spread to her brain
LATEST | US and Canadian cities engulfed in choking smog from out-of-control wildfires
Bear found stuck in a truck looking for a snack
Apocalyptic before and after scenes as wildfire smoke consumes New York City skyline
Isif commits €65m to new fund to fight climate change