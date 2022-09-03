Builder arrested after gardaí alerted to alleged drink-fuelled incident on Ryanair flight

Brunonas Malinovskis (26), of Mostrim Oaks, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, leaving the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin after he appeared before the District Court. Photo: Paddy Cummins

A log cabin builder arrested after gardaí responded to an alert about an alleged drink-fuelled incident on a Ryanair flight has been granted bail.

Brunonas Malinovskis (26), of Mostrim Oaks, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, appeared before Judge Patricia McNamara at Dublin District Court on Saturday.

The court heard gardaí arrested him at Dublin Airport’s Terminal 1 at 7.20 pm on Friday and brought him to the nearest station. Subsequently, they charged him with offences under the Air Navigation and Transport Act and kept him overnight pending his court appearance.

He is accused of being in an intoxicated state that would give rise to an apprehension that he might endanger himself and others while on Ryanair flight FR2972 from Lithuania to Dublin.

He was further charged with behaviour likely to cause serious offence or annoyance to any person on board the aircraft, having been requested by the crew to cease, and being threatening, abusive or insulting.

The court heard that Mr Malinovskis lives in Co Longford but had a cabin building business based in Co Cavan.

Garda Joy McDonnell told Judge McNamara the accused "made no reply" when charged.

She did not object to bail and said she was satisfied with the address he gave but asked for conditions that the judge agreed to impose.

Judge McNamara ordered him to sign on at a garda station once a week and "be of sober habits”.

The defendant agreed to the terms.

He has not yet indicated how he will plead and was ordered to appear again in October.

On conviction, the offences can carry a sentence of up to four months imprisonment and fines.