Brothers’ violent street attack was act of ‘wanton thuggery’

TWO brothers who attacked and injured a man in an act of “wanton thuggery” have been jailed.

Gavin (30) and Jack Slattery (20) took part in an assault that left the victim with a broken nose and in need of thousands of euro worth of dental treatment.

The brothers, of St Ronan’s Gardens, Clondalkin, pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to the victim and violent disorder.

Judge David McHugh sentenced Gavin Slattery to six months in prison and Jack Slattery to three months.

Blanchardstown District Court heard a third man was involved in the incident at Orchard Lane, Clondalkin, in the early hours of November 4, 2018.

Garda Gavin Duffy said Gavin Slattery and the third man caused a row, during which they “became involved” with the injured party’s friend.

Jack Slattery then became involved.

The victim went to his friend’s defence and received facial injuries from Jack Slattery, while also being hit in the face by the third man, the court heard.

Delivery van driver Gavin Slattery had previous convictions, the court was told.

He was “not as significant a player” in the incident as the third man, who was the “main protagonist”, and was not before the court, his solicitor Matthew Kenny said.

He behaved in an “appalling” way on the night, but would not come to the attention of gardaí again, Mr Kenny said.

Jack Slattery’s solicitor, Damien Coffey, told the court his client was “effectively the last man in” after he was “dragged into something he absolutely should not have got involved in”.

He was not the main instigator, Mr Coffey said.

Reading medical reports and a victim impact statement, Judge McHugh said the injured party lost consciousness on the night and suffered ongoing hearing problems.

As well as a broken nose and two black eyes, the victim sustained damage to three front teeth, one of which was broken, while another was completely knocked out and the third had nerve damage.

He also suffered psychological damage.

“To say his life changed on the night is putting it mildly,” Judge McHugh said.

“I am absolutely satisfied this is wanton thuggery of the first order.”

