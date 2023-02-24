| 5.7°C Dublin

Brothers allegedly damaged and stole car wheel clamp

Accused brothers Devon Hennessy and Jason Hennessy Jr Expand

Eimear Cotter

A pair of brothers are alleged to have broken a wheel clamp off their vehicle at an underground car park near Blanchardstown courthouse, a court has heard.

Jason Hennessy Jr (26) and his brother Devon Hennessy (27) are then alleged to have stolen the wheel clamp.

