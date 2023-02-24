Brothers allegedly damaged and stole car wheel clamp

A pair of brothers are alleged to have broken a wheel clamp off their vehicle at an underground car park near Blanchardstown courthouse, a court has heard.

Jason Hennessy Jr (26) and his brother Devon Hennessy (27) are then alleged to have stolen the wheel clamp.

Judge Ciaran Liddy ordered the disclosure of any statements and adjourned the matter to a date in March to allow the brothers to consult with their lawyers.

The accused, both of Sheephill Avenue in Corduff, are charged with damaging a wheel clamp at the underground car park, Grove Road, Dublin 15, on January 12, 2023.

They are also accused of stealing the wheel clamp in the same incident.

Blanchardstown District Court heard that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had directed summary trial on the charges in the district court, which has lesser sentencing powers than the circuit court.

Outlining the allegation for jurisdiction purposes, Sergeant Maria Callaghan alleged that the clamp was taken off a wheel of a vehicle and was damaged and then taken.

Sgt Callaghan also alleged that the incident was caught on CCTV cameras.

Judge Liddy said he would accept jurisdiction to deal with the case in the district court.

The judge made a disclosure order for statements and CCTV footage.

Defence solicitor Simon Fleming has not yet made an application for free legal aid.

The accused men have not yet indicated how they intend pleading to the charges.