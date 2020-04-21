Brother of suspect in Essex migrants case has not yet been quizzed by police

The brother of a 40-year-old man who is alleged to have recruited the lorry driver in the Essex migrants tragedy is living openly in Co Monaghan despite being wanted for questioning by police in the case.

Ronan Hughes (40) was remanded in custody following his High Court appearance yesterday.

His younger brother, Christopher (34), is in Ireland despite being urged by Essex police to hand himself in for questioning in the case.

"The simple fact is that Christopher has not been arrested because the UK authorities have not issued a European Arrest Warrant in relation to him," a senior source said. "Clearly they do not have enough evidence on him to charge him in relation to these matters.

"Like Ronan was before his arrest on Monday evening, Christopher has been living openly in the community - he is not in hiding or anything like that."

Christopher Hughes is also the subject of Garda monitoring because the financial activities of the two brothers are the focus of a major investigation by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB).

In November, at a public inquiry in Belfast, Christopher Hughes's firm - C Hughes Logistics Ltd - which has an address in Armagh, had its licence to operate several vehicles revoked. Mr Hughes did not attend, nor was he represented at the hearing.

Just weeks earlier, the brothers were present when CAB officers, backed up by armed gardaí, raided their homes.

Nothing illegal was found at the properties linked to the Hughes brothers, but a number of vehicles were seized.

These included a Mitsubishi SUV registered to Mo Robinson - the Co Armagh truck driver who pleaded guilty earlier this month to 39 counts of manslaughter in Essex.

This week, Ronan Hughes was arrested on foot of a European Arrest Warrant and brought before the High Court, where the Irish authorities are seeking to have him surrendered for extradition to the UK.

Yesterday, the court heard he was wanted there for prosecution on 39 counts of manslaughter and one of conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.

The allegations relate to the deaths of the eight women and 31 men in a container lorry in an industrial park in Essex last October.

Mr Justice Paul Burns set a date for the extradition hearing in May and remanded Mr Hughes in custody for a bail hearing next week.

Judge Burns informed Mr Hughes he had a right to consent to his surrender for extradition but "that is a matter for yourself". He was also entitled to legal representation, the judge said.

He told Mr Hughes's lawyer to submit any points of objection before the extradition hearing on May 1. He said he had to give four days' notice of intention to seek bail and set a provisional date of next Wednesday, April 29.

Mr Hughes had a white face mask which he removed for the hearing. He sat silently during the proceedings, then gave a thumbs-up to a woman who was sitting in the public gallery before putting the mask back on and being led away.