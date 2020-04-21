| 7.2°C Dublin

Brother of suspect in Essex migrants case has not yet been quizzed by police

Ken Foy and Andrew Phelan

The brother of a 40-year-old man who is alleged to have recruited the lorry driver in the Essex migrants tragedy is living openly in Co Monaghan despite being wanted for questioning by police in the case.

Ronan Hughes (40) was remanded in custody following his High Court appearance yesterday.

His younger brother, Christopher (34), is in Ireland despite being urged by Essex police to hand himself in for questioning in the case.

