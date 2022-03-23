Brother of Sandra Boyd appears in court charged with possession of a semi-automatic pistol

A DUBLIN man has been charged with possession of a semi-automatic pistol after his sister was fatally shot in what a court heard was a “heartbreaking tragedy”.

Mother-of-five Sandra Boyd (36) died after she suffered a gunshot wound to the chest in Finglas last Saturday.

This evening her brother Derek Boyd (27) appeared in court accused of firearms offences in connection with what his defence said was a “terrible accident”.

Members of his family wept and hugged him, saying "we love you so much" as he sobbed: "I'm sorry," before he was remanded in custody.

Mr Boyd made no application for bail at Dublin District Court and the case was adjourned for the directions of the DPP.

The accused, of Collins Place, Finglas is charged with unlawful possession or control of a 9x19 calibre Kahr CW9 semi-automatic pistol and magazine, along with five live rounds of 9mm Luger calibre ammunition.

The offences are alleged to have happened at Collins Place on March 19.

Garda Sergeant Damien Mangan told Judge Paula Murphy he arrested the accused at Finglas garda station at 1.30pm today for the purpose of charge.

Mr Boyd made no reply after caution to the first count and replied “no comment” to the second. He was handed copies of the charge sheets.

His barrister Morgan Shelley said he had been instructed not to make an application for bail today and said the defence was not anticipating that “any bail application will be made in this case”.

“These are two firearms charges that relate to a terrible accident and heartbreaking tragedy,” Mr Shelley said.

Judge Murphy granted free legal aid after an application was made by the defence. Mr Shelley added that he had been asked to mention that the accused’s family were in court to support him.

Mr Boyd, dressed in a navy and black tracksuit appeared tearful throughout the brief hearing.

He nodded over to members of his family as they sat in the public gallery.

After the proceedings, he was allowed to leave the dock area briefly and was embraced by several weeping family members.

Mr Boyd was heard to say “I’m sorry,” while relatives said: “We love you so much.”

He was remanded in custody to Cloverhill District Court on March 30, with consent to an appearance by video link.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident shortly before 9pm on Saturday and Ms Boyd was rushed to the Mater Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí subsequently launched an investigation and have been attempting to establish what occurred in the house at the time of the shooting.

A firearm, understood to be a handgun, was later recovered at the property and sent for ballistics tests.

Investigators have already spoken to a number of people and gathered CCTV footage from the area.

A post-mortem examination was carried out on Sunday afternoon while gardaí have also carried out a forensic examination of the scene.



Gardaí are continuing their investigation and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them, including those who may have been driving in the area of Collins Park, Ballygall Road West, or any adjacent roads, between 8pm and 9pm on Saturday.