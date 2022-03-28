Shane Murphy (left) whose body was found in the family home in Carrigaline, Co. Cork with his father Patrick ‘Weeshie’ Murphy

Well-known pitch and putter Shane Murphy (27) whose body was found in the family home in Carrigaline, Co. Cork (Photo: Provision)

A man has been charged with the murder of his younger brother and the attempted murder of his father after a double stabbing in Cork.

John Murphy (42) appeared before Cork District Court today charged with the murder of his younger brother, Shane (27), in Carrigaline early last Saturday morning.

He is also charged with the attempted murder of his father, Patrick ‘Weeshie’ Murphy (75).

Shane Murphy, a champion pitch and putt player, died after being found with critical stab injuries at the family home in Seaview, Carrigaline shortly after 3am last Saturday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene before he could be transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH) despite desperate efforts by paramedics to stabilise his condition.

His older brother, John, appeared before Judge Olann Kelleher charged with the murder of Shane Murphy and the attempted murder of his father, Weeshie Murphy.

John Murphy - who has an address at Seaview, Carrigaline, and who turned 42 on March 4 last - was arrested early last Saturday morning and had been questioned at Gurranabraher Garda Station for two days.

Detective Garda Ian Breen gave evidence of arrest, caution and charge to the court.

He said that, when the charges were formally put to the defendant, he made no reply.

The issue of bail does not arise as only the High Court can deal with bail in murder cases.

John Murphy appeared in court wearing a navy blue slacks and a blue jumper.

He remained silent throughout the brief hearing.

Sergeant Pat Lyons told Judge Kelleher the State was applying for a remand in custody given that the issue of bail did not arise.

Murphy was remanded in custody to appear again via video-link before Cork District Court on April 4.

Defence solicitor Frank Buttimer acknowledged that the High Court can only deal with bail in respect of the two most serious charges his client now faces.

He indicated that there would be a future bail application to the High Court and he said he would inform the State in respect of that.

Mr Buttimer asked that the court direct that his client receive all necessary medical attention while in custody on remand.

Judge Kelleher noted the submission and said he would make such an order.

He also granted free legal aid.

Judge Kelleher remanded John Murphy in custody to appear again by video-link before Cork District Court next Monday.

A post mortem on Shane Murphy was performed at CUH on Saturday evening by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster.

The results were withheld for operational reasons by Gardai but confirmed Shane Murphy died from a stab wound to the chest.

Gardaí have now concluded a detail forensic and technical examination of the property where Mr Murphy was found with critical injuries.

Tributes were paid locally to Shane Murphy who was a talented pitch and putt player as well as an avid Liverpool FC fan.

He played at Raffeen Pitch and Putt Club and was considered one of the top players in Ireland with two national titles.

An avid sports fan, Mr Murphy also travelled to the UK to see his favourite Premiership side play.

His father, Weeshie Murphy, was treated at CUH for serious injuries on Saturday and later underwent emergency surgery.

He remains in a serious but stable condition.

Weeshie Murphy is also a noted sportsman and has close connections to pitch and putt as well as GAA in Cork.