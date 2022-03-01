Broadcasters to avoid liability for contributor comments under defamation reforms

Broadcasters will be able to avoid liability for defamatory statements made by contributors during live broadcasts under proposed defamation regime reforms published today.

Anonymous posters of libellous material online will also be easier to identify under recommendations made in a long-awaited review of the Defamation Act 2009.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee is set to include the proposals in a bill amending Ireland’s outdated and oft-criticised defamation laws, which are considered to be among the most restrictive in Europe.

The Department of Justice review recommended several measures sought by media organisations, who have complained about disproportionate damages awards and the use of litigation to hinder public interest journalism.

These include proposals to abolish juries in High Court defamation claims, which would bring more certainty to outcomes and awards and reduce the length and cost of trials, as well as measures to combat vexatious SLAPP (strategic lawsuits against public participation) lawsuits taken by powerful individuals or entities.

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) said the report was “a welcome step in freeing the Irish media from the shackles of draconian defamation laws which has gravely undermined the rights of the media and by extension Irish citizens”.

While many of the proposals have been broadly welcomed by newspaper industry body NewsBrands Ireland, it expressed disappointment some measures which exist in other countries were not recommended.

The organisation said it was regrettable a cap on damages or the introduction of a general test whereby plaintiffs would have to show they suffered “serious harm” were not recommended.

The 313-page report is wide-ranging. As well as dealing with matters which have been issues of concern for many years, it also contains recommendations related to the more recent rise in commentary on social media.

Specifically, it recommends that the Circuit Court be allowed grant Norwich Pharmacal orders, under which an intermediary services provider can be directed to disclose the identity of an anonymous poster of defamatory material.

This would make it easier and quicker to obtain an identification order, which can only be granted by the High Court at present.

The review also recommended the Act be revised to clarify tests which must be satisfied for a court to make a “take-down” order for the removal of defamatory material from the internet.

Also recommended is an amendment to the defence of innocent publication to exempt a broadcaster from liability for a statement made by a contributor during a live broadcast.

The exemption would apply if the broadcaster took reasonable precautions prior to the broadcast and exercised reasonable care during it.

Contributor comments have proved costly for RTÉ in the past. In 2007 it settled a libel action taken by a public relations consultant for €250,000 over comments made by a caller to Liveline.

While the review did not recommend the introduction of a general requirement for a “serious harm” test, which has been used in England and Wales since 2013, it concluded this should be considered in some situations.

These include cases of “transient” defamation, such as when a person is incorrectly accused of shoplifting.

The report also contains recommendations aimed at encouraging proactive judicial case management to reduce delays and costs and address the proliferation of “stale” claims.

It said courts should have the express power to dismiss a defamation claim that is not progressed by the plaintiff within two years unless special circumstances justify the plaintiff’s delay.

The report also recommends the removal of the blanket exclusion of defamation claims from eligibility for civil legal aid.

NewsBrands chairman Colm O’ Reilly said the move to abolish juries in defamation trials would correct “a long-standing anomaly in Irish law”.

“Defamation is virtually the only civil action that continues to be decided by juries,” he said.

“The use of juries can result in unpredictable levels of awards as well as considerably lengthening the duration of the trial, thus increasing legal costs.

“We also welcome the recommendation to introduce a new ‘anti-SLAPP’ mechanism. The threat of being sued has a chilling effect on investigative journalism with high-profile individuals regularly using our current laws to suppress stories which are in the public interest.”

Séamus Dooley, Irish secretary of the NUJ, described the report as “comprehensive and far ranging” and said it was “vital” the Government give urgent priority to the legislation needed to bring in the recommendations.

“The right to the protection of good name and reputation is of vital importance but the current libel laws have for long been abused to inhibit the media, especially by those with deep pockets and large bank accounts,” said Mr Dooley.

“The protection for responsible, public interest journalism is very welcome and the NUJ is especially pleased at anti-SLAPP measures mechanisms which should help bring an end to the use of defamation proceedings by wealthy individuals to thwart media investigations.”