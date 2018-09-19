Bride-to-be tried to bite female garda after 'bottomless brunch' engagement party, court hears

A drunk bride-to-be kicked a female garda and tried to bite her after a "bottomless brunch" engagement party, a court heard.

Martha Sanchez (29), of Main Street, Swords, Co Dublin, avoided jail after she made a charitable donation.

Judge Dermot Dempsey told Swords District Court that he had been "seriously considering a custodial sentence".

The court was told Sanchez celebrated her engagement at a meal where unlimited prosecco was served.

She then became involved in a row over her €30 taxi fare from Ranelagh to Swords, and when gardaí were called, she swore at them.

When Sanchez was brought to Swords garda station, she injured herself trying to run out the door.

Garda Elaine Duffy tried to give first aid but Sanchez attacked her, leaving a bloody saliva mark on her uniform where she tried to bite her.

Sanchez pleaded guilty to violent behaviour in a Garda station, assault, being intoxicated and using threatening and abusive behaviour in Swords on December 16, 2017.

