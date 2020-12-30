Bricklayer charged over €316,000 cannabis seizure

A bricklayer has been charged over a €316,000 cannabis seizure in Dublin, after allegedly discarding a "large brown box" while being chased by gardaí.

Thomas Barrett (22) was found hiding in a shed after a foot pursuit and two boxes of cannabis were discovered in nearby gardens, a court heard.

Judge John King granted him bail and adjourned the case at Dublin District Court.

Mr Barrett, from Brookview Drive, in Tallaght, is charged with possession of drugs with intent to sell or supply.

The prosecuting garda said Mr Barrett made no reply when charged and cautioned at Tallaght station yesterday.

Objecting to bail, the garda told Judge John King he saw the accused at Sundale Park, walking onto Sundale Avenue, Tallaght at 11.20am yesterday, carrying a large brown box in his hands.

When Mr Barrett observed the gardaí, he turned back around the corner out of sight and they followed him on foot, the garda said.

When the garda next observed him a few moments later, Mr Barrett was not carrying the box. He was pursued and found hidden in a shed at the back of a house at Sundale Park, the garda continued.

The accused was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and as he was being brought back, gardaí saw two large brown boxes in the gardens of two houses on Sundale Park.

There was a large amount of suspected cannabis in the boxes, with a total combined estimated value of €316,500.

It would be alleged that Mr Barrett had been carrying one of the boxes which had an estimated €168,800 worth of suspected cannabis in it, the garda said.

He based his objection to bail on the seriousness of the allegations.

Applying for bail, the accused's barrister said Mr Barrett was not a flight risk, was about to start work in the New Year and had lived at his home address all his life. He was prepared to abide by bail conditions and his mother, who he lived with, was in court to act as surety.

The garda said conditions, a cash lodgement and a surety would allay some of his bail fears.

Judge King granted bail in Mr Barrett's own cash bond of €300, and the accused's mother was approved as an independent surety at €500, with no cash lodgement.

Conditions are the accused signs on three times per week at Tallaght Garda Station, observes a curfew between 10pm and 6am, does not apply for any travel documents and provides gardaí with a mobile phone number.

He was remanded on bail to Tallaght District Court on January 26. Mr Barrett has not yet indicated how he intends to plead.

