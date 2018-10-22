Convicted criminal Brian Rattigan has today pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Declan Gavin, whose death sparked the major Crumlin Drimnagh feud which went on to claim 16 lives over a 10-year period.

Brian Rattigan pleads guilty to manslaughter of man whose death sparked Crumlin-Drimnagh feud

Gavin was 21 when he was stabbed to death outside a fast food restaurant in Crumlin in August 2001.

Rattigan was sentenced to life for his murder in 2009 but appealed all the way to the Supreme Court and won last December.

The court decided that the case should be retried.

At a sitting of the Central Criminal Court today Rattigan was arraigned, and when asked if he pleaded guilty or not guilty to murder he replied: "not guilty to murder, guilty to manslaughter".

Counsel for the prosecution told judge Michael White the plea was being accepted by the State.

Dressed in dark blue jeans, white trainers, and a blue and white striped jumper with red flashes on the sleeves, Rattigan stood and spoke clearly when pleading.

He remains in prison having been convicted in 2013 to directing criminal activity from within the prison.

He was sentenced to 17 years, backdated to 2008.

Looking older, but fit and healthy, Rattigan, from Cooley Road in Drimnagh, had a neatly trimmed beard and neatly styled haircut, now greying, and wore glasses in court.

His legal team said he wanted to say sorry to the Gavin family and anyone else hurt by his action.

As he was being led from the court in the Criminal Courts of Justice he looked towards the back of the room and gave a thumbs-up signal to somebody.

The case is due back before the court for sentencing on December 20.

Members of the Gavin family were in court but left without comment.

