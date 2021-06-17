Brexit a fertile ground for ‘forces of darkness’, says North’s chief judge

The North’s Lord Chief Justice has said Brexit has proved to be a “fertile ground” for the “forces of darkness”.

Sir Declan Morgan said the souring of political relations, harm to north/south bodies and community violence, all issues warned of by Queens University human rights law professor Colin Harvey in 2018, were coming to pass.

“The adherence of elements of our community to the notion of success through violence hangs over us like a dark, foreboding shadow, undermining our democracy. Brexit has proved fertile ground for the forces of darkness,” he said.

Northern Ireland’s most senior judge made the comments at the Bar of Ireland Chair’s Conference during a discussion on whether Brexit represented a challenge to the rule of law on the island of Ireland.

His remarks came against the backdrop of mounting unrest within unionist and loyalist communities over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The protocol is currently being legally challenged in Northern Ireland’s High Court by unionist politicians and a loyalist pastor.

“What is clear is that EU law will have affect for a time to come in many areas of Northern Ireland’s executive, legislature and judicial branches,” said Mr Justice Morgan.

“That fact in itself is a catalyst for violence and a consequent breakdown in adherence to the rule of law in Northern Ireland society.”

Mr Justice Morgan said that it was clear the rule of law required independent and impartial judges, but this alone was not sufficient.

“There is a need for consensus about the underlying arrangements,” he said.

“The community and their representatives have to be committed to the use of the political process and the courts, if necessary, to resolve any disputes.

“The elected representatives of the people must conduct themselves and their arguments in a manner which promotes resolution by exclusively peaceful means.

“But it is painfully obvious in Northern Ireland that we have experienced too often a failure of politics to focus on solutions and, as a consequence, this has promoted division.”

The Lord Chief Justice said the overarching aim of the protocol was to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland, to ensure protection of the Good Friday Agreement and to preserve peace on the island of Ireland.

“Therefore, and uniquely for a trade agreement, the focus is not on economic welfare, but on political stability and peace,” he said.

Under the protocol products are normally permitted to be exported from the EU to the North without checks, as Northern Ireland remains in the single market for goods and continues to operate under EU custom rules.

However, Mr Justice Morgan said the Article 16 “escape clause”, briefly triggered amid much controversy in January by the European Commission to place controls on export of Covid-19 vaccines, was “now causing concern”.

He described Article 16, which allows the EU and the UK to unilaterally suspend aspects of the protocol’s operation, as “a hangover” from the negotiations which delivered the withdrawal agreement.

Mr Justice Morgan said tortured negotiations would continue and there was much yet to be clarified for Northern Ireland and Ireland post-Brexit.