Breakthrough in encryption cracking technology led gardaí to one of two gang-member brothers

Paul Neilan

A breakthrough in encryption cracking technology led gardaí to one of two gang-member brothers who was the "factotum manager" of a warehouse used to store ammunition and €1.5m in drugs, the Special Criminal Court has heard.

Messages uncovered on an encrypted phone revealed how gang members panicked about the size of boxes used in the operation and how they used code words such as a 'slate of pollen' for cannabis resin, 'tools' for firearms, 'seeds' for ammunition and 'candy', which referred to €108k in cash.

