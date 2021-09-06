Bray Boxing Club murder trial collapses after juror becomes seriously ill

THE trial of a man accused of carrying out the Bray Boxing Club shooting has collapsed after a juror became seriously ill.

Gerard Cervi (34) was on trial charged with the murder of Bobby Messett at the Wicklow gym on June 5, 2018.

He was also accused of the attempted murders of boxing coach Pete Taylor and gym goer Ian Britton at the same location on the same date.

Mr Cervi, of no fixed abode but originally from the East Wall area of Dublin 3, has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

This morning the jury were recalled to the Central Criminal Court with the trial having been adjourned last week after one of them took ill.

They had just started hearing evidence again after a month of legal argument.

Two jurors had already been discharged last month due to employment issues with the trial taking longer to complete than initially thought.

Today Mr Justice Michael White said that the juror who took ill last week could not continue and that, while their condition was not life-threatening, they had to return to hospital today.

"We've gone below ten and we cannot unfortunately continue with the trial," he said.

The judge added that he wanted to put on record his thanks to the jury for their willingness to continue.

"You've shown great public service commitment and I thank you very much for your time," Mr Justice White said.

He discharged the jury and exempt them from jury service for life.

Mr Cervi was remanded and the case has been listed for mention again next month.

The trial had initially been due to conclude by August 20 but was expected to continue until late October.

Prosecutor Paul Murray SC opened the trial on June 29 outlining the State's case that Gerard Cervi was the masked gunman who entered the boxing club and fired up to nine shots from a semi-automatic pistol before fleeing the scene.

"In his wake he left Bobby Messett dead and two men injured, Pete Taylor and Ian Britton," Mr Murray told the jury.

Witnesses had given evidence of the moment the gunman opened fire inside the gym.

Boxing coach Pete Taylor, the father of world champion Katie Taylor. told the court that when the shooting started he ran at the gunman and jumped within touching distance of the shooter.

He recalled how while in mid-jump he was shot in the shoulder and spun in the air before landing on his back.

Other gym-goers said the shooting stopped once Mr Taylor was hit and the gunman fled the scene.

It also emerged during the trial that the boxing coach made a complaint to the Garda watchdog after the trousers he was wearing on the day, which contained between €200 and €400, went missing.

Under cross-examination he told defence counsel Anne-Marie Lawlor SC that he was told by the gardaí that they "didn't have" them. The complaint was eventually dismissed by the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC).

Another man who was shot and injured, Ian Britton, said the gunman was "scanning" the room before moving the weapon towards Mr Messett and shooting.

He told the court he was "in shock" and got onto the floor and pulled his leg up to protect himself.

Mr Britton said he was lying on the ground and then felt a "fierce pain" in his hip area.

Another fitness class participant, former firefighter Eddie McCann, said he believed the masked gunman was "a friend messing" before the shooting started.

Mr McCann had told the trial he turned to Bobby Messett who was to his left and smiled as he said to him 'look at this c***'.

He added that Mr Messett had a smile on his face, and stood up.

Mr McCann then made a gun gesture with his hands and mimicked the gunman leaning backwards to the jury.

"And I just saw the bullet, not bullet, I saw red and poof Bobby went up and came down," the witness said, bringing his hand to his face to mimic the bullet hitting Mr Messett.

"I knew right away he was dead."

Mr McCann said that the gunman "just started f****** shooting" and that he hit the floor as the masked man opened fire.

"And then there was silence, and I just thought 'he's going to f****** kill me now'.

The matter will be before the court on October 11 for mention.