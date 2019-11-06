Brain-damaged boy (14) agrees record €23m payout with health service

A 14-year-old boy who allegedly suffered brain damage at birth in a Cork hospital has settled his action against the HSE with a final once-off payment of €20m.

It brings to a record €23m the total paid to Lee Gibson, of Carrigaline, Co Cork, who has cerebral palsy, cannot talk and has to use a wheelchair.

The settlement against the HSE is the largest so far in the State for this type of action.

Approving the final figure, President of the High Court Mr Justice Peter Kelly paid tribute to the teenager's mother, Aileen Gibson.

"Lee makes the best of a life that is possible because of the care of his mother, grandmother and other family support," he said.

Four years ago, an interim settlement payment of €2m was approved for Lee and in 2017 a further interim payment of €1m was made. On those occasions, liability was also settled in the case.

Speaking outside court, Ms Gibson said that the day was "bittersweet".

Irish Independent