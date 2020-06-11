Brady said 'he shot a cop in Ireland', witness tells murder trial

The man accused of the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe told an American woman he was living in fear of police coming to his New York apartment "because he had shot a cop in Ireland", the trial has heard.

Molly Staunton (24) was in a relationship with a housemate of the accused, Aaron Brady (29), in the summer of 2016 when he is alleged to have told her that he was "carrying around guilt having murdered a cop in Ireland".

The witness, who was giving evidence via video link from her home in New York, told the Central Criminal Court that Mr Brady said "he was the most feared man in Ireland".

However, under cross-examination she agreed with defence counsel when it was put to her that Aaron Brady was concerned and upset gardaí were looking for him and he "never made any admission having carried out that shooting".

The defendant has pleaded not guilty to the capital murder of Adrian Donohoe, who was then a member of An Garda Síochána acting in the course of his duty, at Lordship Credit Union in Bellurgan, Dundalk, Co Louth, on January 25, 2013.

Mr Brady, of New Road in Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, also denies robbery of approximately €7,000 in cash and assorted cheques from Pat Bellew at the same location on the same date.

The witness said that in January 2016 she was 20 years old and in a relationship with Tommy McGeary, who was originally from Co Armagh, and he lived in an apartment with Aaron Brady in Woodlawn, the Bronx.

The court heard Ms Staunton worked as a waitress in a pub known as the Press Box in New York city and that she socialised in bars including Behans and the Rambling House, both in the Bronx.

Ms Staunton said that one evening in July 2016 between 7pm and 8pm she was at her boyfriend's house where she would visit almost daily. The witness said they were on a couch in the sitting room and that Aaron Brady had come out of his bedroom.

Ms Staunton said he was "intoxicated" and was "going kind of crazy" as well as "crying, going on a huge rant".

Ms Staunton said Mr Brady was "really in distress about his life, about his son and trying to be a good father".

The court heard the accused had a girlfriend Danielle Healy, who was from Co Kerry, and she was expecting the couple's son at the time.

Lead prosecution counsel Brendan Grehan SC then asked the witness what it was that she heard Aaron Brady say.

Ms Stauton replied: "He said that he was in fear of the cops coming to the apartment because he had shot a cop in Ireland, and that he was worried that he didn't have enough money to take care of his son."

She added that Mr Brady said "he was the most feared man in Ireland".

Under cross-examination from defence counsel Fiona Murphy SC, it was put to the witness that her client "denies making any confession to you or to anyone else about shooting a guard" and that the reason he denies this is "because he never shot a guard".

Ms Murphy also put it to Molly Staunton that her client was concerned that gardaí were looking for him and that he "never made any admission himself having carried out that shooting", to which the witness said: "That is correct."

The trial continues before Mr Justice Michael White and the jury of six men and seven women this afternoon.

